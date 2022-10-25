More than 1,000 households and business in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were still without power late Tuesday, following a Monday night storm that delivered high winds, hail and heavy rain.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued at 7:15 p.m. Monday but was soon upgraded to a warning at 7:55 p.m. Included in the warning were expected winds of 60-70 mph for western portions of Bell County. By 9 p.m. residents in the area reported nickel- and quarter-sized hail.
“There were reports of golf-ball sized hail from residents from Killeen to Harker Heights,” said Madison Gordon, a meteorologist with NWS. “Winds were recorded at 60 mph just two miles south of Harker Heights.”
Killeen Police Department responded to several storm related incidents, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
“Approximately three calls due to high water and four calls with debris in the roadway. Between 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday we responded to eight calls in reference to traffic accidents,” Miramontez said.
Areas where police responded to high water included the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive, the 3600 block of Woodrow Drive and the intersection at Central Texas Express Way and Imperial Drive.
According to city spokeswoman Janell Ford, KPD and the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management received several calls from residents about vehicle accidents and downed trees.
“Fortunately, there were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water,” according to a news release from Ford. “The Public Works Department crews will be out today (Tuesday) assessing guardrails that were damaged from the accidents,”
The National Weather Service reports that actual rain totals for Killeen and Harker Heights was 1.2 inches with 1.13 inches reported from the Clear Creek Road area. Damage reports include debris from trees, snapped branches and small trees downed.
Area residents woke to scattered power outages and at some street intersections in Killeen Tuesday morning, traffic signals were blinking red.
Killeen had about 1,400 homes and business without power Tuesday morning, and Harker Heights had another 600, according to the Oncor power outage map. Copperas Cove had close to 200. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, about half of those outages had been restored.
“Personnel have worked throughout the night and are continuing to respond to outages caused by yesterday’s weather system and ongoing wind impacts,” Oncor said. “Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately.”
Anyone wishing to report an outage may use the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, or call 888-313-4747.
The Killeen area was still windy Tuesday morning, but the winds died down by the afternoon making way for a sunny afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.
Tornado
The Monday night storm spawned a tornado south of Jarrell — the third this year — confirmed Tuesday by the National Weather Service.
The agency said there was a “concentrated area of tornadic damage” in the Jarrell area after an aerial survey of Williamson County on Tuesday. Straight-line winds surpassing 60 mph were recorded, even knocking a tractor-trailer on its side on Interstate 35 about two miles south of Jarrell.
A ground survey will help determine the tornado’s intensity and rating, the National Weather Service said.
The tornado formed south and west of Jarrell, moved across I-35, and then went northeast past Schwertner before diminishing near the Bell County line west of Bartlett. The National Weather Service said the damage paths were not continuous.
“Our survey team has confirmed that a tornado occurred in this area last evening,” the Austin/San Antonio NWS office said in a post on Twitter.
Details regarding path length, size, and rating will be determined, the agency said.
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said about three dozen homes or businesses had light to severe damage. One home under construction collapsed during the storm, he told reporters during a news conference.
No was injured or killed during the tornado, Gravell said. Emergency alerts and media posts aided in helping people seek cover during the storm, he added.
Williamson County Emergency Service District No. 5 Fire Station, located at 155 County Road 313 in Jarrell, was among the buildings hardest hit by the tornado. The station had part of its roof blown off and metal doors were blown off or damaged.
“This is the third tornado to hit Jarrell or the Jarrell area in the last seven months. It’s a community that has been really hit hard by the weather,” Williamson County Commissioner Russ Boles told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. “And we are looking at hopefully another incident where no lives have been lost.”
In addition to the Monday tornado, Jarrell was struck by tornadoes in March and April. The April tornado touched down near Florence and moved into Bell County, creating a miles-long path of destruction near Salado.
Bell County
In Temple, the police department received 123 weather-related calls from 8 p.m. to midnight, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
“There was no flood damage and city staff is addressing the multiple trees that fell and the broken tree limbs,” she said. “There were over 50 power outages at traffic signals. The majority of signals are currently running, however, the signal at Hickory Road/Midway Drive is still experiencing an outage.”
Downed or broken tree limbs and some damaged fences were seen across the county on Tuesday. One large tree that fell during the storm missed hitting a house on West French Avenue at 15th Street.
Belton also had damage from gusty winds.
“As a result of the overnight storm, we had lots of downed tree limbs and debris around city parks and streets this morning,” spokesman Paul Romer said. “A few street signs also became dislodged or fell over. Unfortunately, we lost a large pecan tree at Heritage Park near the Leon River and dog park.”
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Tuesday he heard of no weather-related issues in the county.
Forecast
Sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 50s.
But more rain is coming.
“Another storm system will bring additional rainfall to the area Thursday into Friday,” the National Weather Service said on Twitter. “Widespread rainfall amounts between half and one inch of rain are expected.”
