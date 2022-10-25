More than 1,000 households and business in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were still without power late Tuesday, following a Monday night storm that delivered high winds, hail and heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued at 7:15 p.m. Monday but was soon upgraded to a warning at 7:55 p.m. Included in the warning were expected winds of 60-70 mph for western portions of Bell County. By 9 p.m. residents in the area reported nickel- and quarter-sized hail.

