Today and throughout the weekend is expected to be a wet one in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies will be out today with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs are expected near 88. Storms are likely overnight with a low around 69 and a chance of rain at 60%.
NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said heavy wind and rain is expected throughout the weekend.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high about 79 and rain chances at 70%.
Stalley said the rain is expected through the day on Saturday and possibly into the evening.
Saturday night Killeen will have a low around 66.
The rain could taper off on Sunday with a 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 81.
Low chance of rain will be overnight Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and temps at 64.
The following days will be:
- Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83, low around 63
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low around 64
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86
