The threat of rain and storms on Friday has some area schools moving their final regular-season football games up a day to Thursday evening. But just how bad will Friday get?
Overall, Friday carries with it a 50 to 80% chance of rain, though according to National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said most of it is likely to occur between 2 and 7 p.m.
Hernandez said it is too early to speculate on the potential severity of the storms, but some could be pretty strong, he said.
“We are expecting storms to develop, some of which could be strong to severe,” Hernandez said.
The potential storms are expected to develop along a cold front, Hernandez explained.
According to the National Weather Service, the largest threats with the line of storms are damaging winds and large hail.
Hernandez said he also could not rule out the possibility of tornadic activity.
Most of the strong storms are expected to happen in north Texas, Hernandez said.
Central Texas is expected to receive around half an inch to an inch of rainfall.
Some of the area schools looking to get ahead of the storm are Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Shoemaker.
Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Temple-Copperas Cove game in Temple has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. Similarly, Harker Heights had originally been scheduled to face Bryan at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joseph L. Searles III Stadium on the campus of Chaparral High School. That game has also been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium on the campus of Killeen High School.
Shoemaker’s game at Cleburne has also been moved up a day to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pirate Stadium.
Killeen’s game against Waco is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Buckley Stadium, and Ellison’s game against Lake Belton is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Belton.
Wednesday morning, a thick fog sat over much of Central Texas, prompting a dense fog advisory.
