Killeen is set for a turbulent week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano.
“Residents in Killeen may want to dust off their emergency weather plans,” he said Sunday, adding that heavy storms should hit the region late Sunday night.
Heavy winds as high as 30 mph and a chance of hail may result in small regional power loss. Additionally, Sunday night temperatures may reach as low as 61 degrees.
Today, however, should be “relatively pleasant,” with highs climbing no further than 81 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the week as a second cold front moves into the area.
“There’s a line of storms following along a cold front. Luckily, those cooler temperatures will help to offset some of the humidity,” Fano said.
Scattered rain showers are likely throughout most of the week, with a 20% and 40% chance of thunderstorms developing Tuesday and Wednesday night.
Additionally, Saturday temperatures may drop to the mid 50s.
The good news is that this week’s rainfall will more or less offset the area’s previous dry spell.
“This rain puts the area in a pretty good spot drought-wise,” Fano said.
Generally speaking, this week’s weather should see Killeen more or less back on track to yearly averages, if a bit higher, Fano said.
“It took us a bit, but we’re starting to see those lower temperatures and shorter days that we typically associate with this time of the year,” he said.
