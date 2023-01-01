The best chance for precipitation in the Killeen area is going to be Monday, just before midday, according to Hunter Reeves with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Monday morning is predicted to be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
“There is definitely the possibility of some rain in places on Monday,” Reeves said. “The best chance will be for those area east of I-35, though.”
As clouds move out and temperatures warm, the high is expected near 76 with windy conditions at 10-15 mph from the south. Gust may be as high as 30 mph.
Monday evening, overnight temperatures will cool to around 52 for the low with the south winds becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 68. Winds from the west will be anywhere from 5 to 15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 43 and winds will die down overnight.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 64. West winds will become north in the afternoon, bringing in a cold front with partly cloudy skies and a low around 39 overnight.
Thursday’s high is expected to be near 61 under sunny skies and calm winds. The mostly clear skies will give way to a low around 40 overnight.
Friday should be sunny with a high near 64. Clouds will roll in overnight with a low around 50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 66.
The rainfall outlook for the near future in Killeen is positive, according to Reeves.
“The Climate Prediction Center has published its data for the next 60 days and it looks like indicators show 30% to 40% above normal rainfall,” Reeves said.
