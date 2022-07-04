Family Story Time with Bernadette Nason is scheduled for two sessions Wednesday morning, at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library at 400 Indian Trail.
Nason is a Texas Commission on the Arts touring artist and enjoys providing entertainment, inspiration and educational programs for children of all ages. Each session is free and is appropriate for the whole family to enjoy.
“While you are visiting, be sure to sign up for the virtual portion of the Library’s Summer Reading Club,” Heights Children’s Librarian Erica Rossmiller said.
Contact the library at 254-953-5491 or by email at erossmiller@harkerheights.gov for more information
