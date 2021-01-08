A man was seen in Harker Heights approaching children and handing them a piece of paper, according to local parents on Facebook.
Lawrence Stewart, the spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department, said the department was aware of the man and officers had made contact with him.
He added that they believe this was an isolated incident and that the man is no longer in the Harker Heights area.
