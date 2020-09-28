Killeen-area residents should see temperatures in the 80s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
“There is a strong cold front that is coming in,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the NWS. “It will bring strong wind gusts into Monday afternoon and then it will gradually warm up on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be another cold front but it will be weaker and it will remain dry outside so it wont be oppressively hot.”
Bell County currently has no drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell County has no drought conditions, nor does Lampasas County.
Last year at this time, Coryell had some abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing a mixture of abnormal, moderate and severe dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions, neither do Coryell or Lampasas counties.
The lake levels in the area are still above normal elevation, as Belton Lake has a reading of 594.69 which is .69 above normal, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 625.27 feet which is 3.27 feet above normal.
Today’s forecast will have mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75 and north winds around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Monday night will have clear skies, with a low around 52 and north winds around 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening and could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 78 and northwest winds around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will have clear skies with a low around 52.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 87, Low around 59.
Thursday: High near 88, Low around 58.
Friday: High near 80, Low around 57.
