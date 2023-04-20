More than an inch of rain fell over parts of Killeen in under an hour late Thursday afternoon as strong storms barreled through the Central Texas area.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 1.12 inches of rain between 5 and 6 p.m. Thursday, and Skylark Field airport reported 0.88 inches. In the same timeframe, Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport reported 2.15 inches.
Meteorologists predict a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, then skies will gradually become sunny, with a high near 77. Skies should clear Friday evening with a low around 49. Winds will shift from the north becoming southeasterly after midnight.
Saturday’s high should be near 76, under sunny skies. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a low around 54.
A 30-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms return for Sunday with the high temperature in the mid-60s. A chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into the overnight hours at 50% with a low temperature around 52 and mostly cloudy skies.
Next week, rain chances appear to stay in the forecast through Wednesday, though rain chances drop to 40% on Tuesday and 20% on Wednesday.
