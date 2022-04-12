While a severe thunderstorm raged over the Killeen Independent School District headquarters Tuesday, employees asked for a raise inside — sharing harrowing stories of KISD employees unable to afford food and transportation.
During the Killeen ISD school board meeting Tuesday evening, more than two dozen members of the Killeen Educators Association, a chapter of the Texas State Teachers Association, stood up in coordinating blue T-shirts, many holding signs reading: “We need money not cents. One job should be enough,” as other members spoke about KISD employees living in poverty unable to afford the basic necessities.
As loud, golf-ball-sized hail rained down, at times distracting members of the board, KEA President Rachel Bourrage and other members asked for a 7.5% pay increase for all teachers, counselors, librarians and other professional employees and a $3-an-hour increase for bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries, custodians, aides and other support staff.
Starting pay for new Killeen ISD teachers is currently $52,000 and $17.46 an hour for bus drivers, but, according to nine KEA members who spoke before the board Tuesday, many custodians, cafeteria workers, aides and other hourly employees are struggling to live off of less than $1,200 a month in full-time pay with the district.
“Our hourly employees are the most economically vulnerable section of the district workforce,” KEA President Rachel Bourrage said Tuesday. “Recently, a colleague said to me, ‘I can’t believe I work this hard to be this poor.’ ... Given the crisis of the teacher shortages and the stuggle of hourly employees to make ends meet, a compensation boost is needed.”
KEA education support professional TIna Merker shared her peers’ stories of living in poverty.
“Many of our employees are struggling to survive; that’s why KEA is pushing for the 3$ increase for hourly employees,” Merker said, sharing a story of a KISD aide who is paid so little she cannot eat three meals a day.
“Often she cries because she sees the food, smells the food, is supervising children eating when she has not had a meal all day,” she said.
KEA Vice President Johnnie Williams, a KISD bus driver, addressed the deaths of KISD employees to COVID-19 during the pandemic, and said it was time for hourly employees to make a living wage, given the working conditions.
“Employees are sick and tire of being sick and tired,” Williams said.
KISD Place 3 school board candidate Oliver Mintz highlighted the need for a pay increase for KISD employees.
“There’s money in the budget; we just have to make sure our budget does in fact reflect our priorities,” Mintz said.
If the district were to implement a 7.5% raise, per his board-approved contract, KISD Superintendent John Craft would receive more than a $24,000 raise on top of his $320,850 a year salary.
