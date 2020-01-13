Copperas Cove High School was on lockdown Monday for an hour due to “an unsubstantiated threat,” according to Cove ISD.
The district informed parents through Facebook stating “our student resource officers assigned to the campus and others officers have responded to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Please allow the officers to do their job and do not come to the campus.”
Before any more particulars were given, more than 300 parents made their way to school, parking their cars on both sides of the building.
The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m., resulting in one student arrest, district officials said.
CCISD issued a press release on what led to the lockdown of the high school.
According to the release, an unidentified student was carrying an illegal knife in their backpack. The statement said no threats were made.
“Clearly understand that we will always take the necessary steps to keep our school as safe as possible,” CCISD superintendent Joe Burns said. “I recommend using this opportunity to speak with your child about immediately reporting any threats or suspicious behavior to school staff so we can address the concerns immediately. It is our goal to provide a safe learning environment for each and every student and staff member. It is also our mission to provide the best education possible for your student. We must all work together to ensure campus safety.”
CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the school and district were made aware of the situation when one student reported the knife. Reportedly, the student who brought the knife was showing it to other students while keeping it in his backpack in his locker.
