COPPERAS COVE — Most kids wish for electronics, toys or money for Christmas. However, Copperas Cove Junior High School student Brandon Brown, who has autism, asked his mother for hundreds of Christmas cards to spread the holiday cheer.

“I told him he could go shopping or do something else for Christmas, and he decided he wanted to do Christmas cards,” said his mother, Kathy Brown. “He is determined to fill the world with holiday cards.”

