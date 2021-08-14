For the first time in a while, members of the community as well as incoming and prospective students walked around the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen Saturday.
“It’s really exciting in the sense that it’s been a long time since we’ve had this many students on campus and it’s kind of great to connect with them again,” said Bruce Vasbinder, the marketing director and spokesman for the college.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the college did offer some face-to-face or in-person instruction, but not to the same extent as prior to the pandemic.
“To see this number of students on campus, it kind of gives us hope again that we’re making the right turn or that things are heading in the right direction.”
During the open house, people had the opportunity to take tours of campus, talk to employees and faculty members and learn about the application or registration process as well as things such as financial aid.
The event was open to the public, including prospective students, such as 19-year-old Chris Rogers, a 2020 Harker Heights High School graduate.
He said he hopes to attend CTC in the spring of 2022 and be part of the culinary program.
Rogers said he became interested in the culinary program thanks to a couple of different avenues.
“Mainly just cooking shows and a bit of cooking in our kitchen,” he said.
His mother, Heidi, said she taught him how to cook a few things and then he took off from there.
Rogers said he watches the cooking shows on various mobile apps, and his favorite chef is Gordon Ramsay.
Also attending the event were incoming students who graduated from high school in 2021, including Lampasas High’s Rachel Kachel, who plans to study agricultural science.
“I am very excited,” she said. “... I’m looking forward to working with all these students and all these staff (members), because I understand that CTC offers a range of different ages of students, different diversities — like, they’re all around the world. I’m looking forward to looking at new perspectives from everywhere.”
Kachel said one of the things that drew her to CTC was the helpfulness of the staff when she was exploring higher education opportunities. She considered a different institution to get the “full college experience,” but CTC staffers had her registered quickly.
Kachel said she aspires to attend veterinary school at either Texas Tech University in Lubbock or Texas A&M University in College Station.
Another incoming student, Skylar Parcell, was helping culinary students prepare pulled pork in pate a choux sandwiches.
The Copperas Cove High School graduate will study electrocardiography (EKG) but helped the culinary students because of her experience working in a fast food restaurant.
“I love helping people, so something that I can do where I can help people fast is what I like,” Parcell said of her desire to study the EKG program, adding that she ultimately wants to work in a hospital.
For students who were unable to attend the initial orientation, CTC will host another virtual new student orientation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Classes begin Aug. 23.
