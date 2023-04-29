Student Honors.JPG

Harker Heights High School seniors Jonathan Lee and Rebecca Mack (center) are recognized by trustees at the Killeen ISD Board Meeting Tuesday. From left, trustees are Oliver Mintz, Cullen Mills, secretary Marvin Rainwater, president Brett Williams, JoAnn Purser, Brenda Adams and interim superintendent Megan Bradley.

 Courtesy photo

There were 26 students recognized by Killeen school board members recently, including honors for academics, athletics and career technology awards.

Up first at Tuesday night’s KISD board meeting, were two seniors from Harker Heights High School who were recognized as National Merit Scholar finalists. Rebecca Mack and Jonathan Lee were notified in February as part of a group over 15,000 students nationwide.

