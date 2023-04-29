There were 26 students recognized by Killeen school board members recently, including honors for academics, athletics and career technology awards.
Up first at Tuesday night’s KISD board meeting, were two seniors from Harker Heights High School who were recognized as National Merit Scholar finalists. Rebecca Mack and Jonathan Lee were notified in February as part of a group over 15,000 students nationwide.
“This is a prestigious academic competition for which about 1.5 million high school students apply for,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said as she introduced the students. “These two exceptional students represent less than one-percent of high school seniors who have earned this esteemed honor.”
Mack is also an accomplished singer, earning first place as soloist in varsity acapella, and a member of the Texas Music Educator’s Association All-State Treble Choir. Mack is also a NASA Aerospace Scholar.
Lee is a cellist and plays in an All-Region Orchestra. He is part of the Knights soccer team and enjoys academics like math and chemistry. He competed at the American Mathematics Competition and the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad.
In career and technology programs, there were four students who will compete at the national level this summer. Briana Alvarado placed third in the state competition in Dental Terminology as part of the Health Occupations Students of America program. Olivia Gonzales a junior at Ellison High School and Brian Vaughan, a senior at Harker Heights High School were named state champions in Audio/Radio Production. Ellison senior Evan Page was named state champion in Architectural Drafting.
Teams who were recognized for academic accomplishments included Nolanville Elementary School’s Science Olympiad Team. They finished first place under coach Laura Young.
“These team members are dedicated, determined and creative. They have risen to the challenge and are super excited to possess the title of Killeen ISD’s Science Olympiad Champions,” Young said.
The Timber Ridge Elementary School Rangers put together a team comprised of students in the ESL program who came out on top as champions in the districts Battle of the Books competition. Teams were challenged to read 21 books and answer questions on comprehension earlier this month.
In middle school UIL Academics, Patterson Middle School earned the honor of District Champions with a total of 493 points and 12 students who won first in their respective categories.
In athletics, middle school track teams were recognized for outstanding performance in district competition. Roy J. Smith eighth-grade Lady Leopards won the district title for the second year in a row. The Palo Alto seventh-grade boys team and the Union Grove eighth-grade boys team both took home a district champion title.
The last group of athletes recognized was a collective team of bowlers from four of the district’s high school campuses.
“For the first time ever, the top bowlers from Chaparral, Killeen, Harker Heights and Early College, along with two neighboring school districts, joined forces and worked as a cohesive team to claim victory at the highly competitive Texas High School Bowling Club all-district state tournament,” Maya said in her introduction. “The Atkinson Centex Bowling Team emerged as the best among 25 regional districts across the state, showcasing their outstanding skills and teamwork.”
The team included two father and son duos who were both recognized by the board. Coach P.J. Duerre and his son Aaron Duerre and Coach Leigh Frishman and his son Logan Frishman, who is signed to bowl with the University of Texas-San Antonio next year. The younger Duerre also competes on the All-Tournament team with Ryan Alexander from Chaparral, Jonathan Rosado and Leo Solis from Harker Heights, Cole Deloach from Killeen and Jase Orr-Crofoot from Early College High School.
Trustees and meeting guests applauded each student and team recognized as photos were taken of the groups and board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.