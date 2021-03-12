In a study of nearly 200 cities across the country, Killeen was near the middle when it comes to cities with the most dangerous drivers.
The study was conducted by Outdoorsy.com using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Data in the research showed that drivers in Killeen are 3.9% more likely to experience a traffic collision compared to the rest of the nation, and were likely to average an accident per 10.2 years.
The data also found that there are 8.1 traffic fatalities per 100,000 people, and 46.7% of fatal collisions involved a drunk driver in Killeen.
Nationally, drivers are likely to have an accident every 10.6 years. There are an average of 11.3 traffic fatalities per 100,000 people and 28.5% of fatal collisions involve a drunk driver.
On the list of 194 cities, Killeen came in at No. 92.
Two spots above Killeen at 90 and 91 were Oceanside, California, and Tacoma, Washington, respectively.
Two spots below Killeen at 93 and 94 were San Jose, California, and Glendale, Arizona.
In 2019, data from the NHTSA found that traffic collisions injured 2.7 million people and killed more than 36,000 nationwide.
Through September 2020, data indicated an increase in traffic fatalities by almost 5% nationwide.
The top 5 cities with the most dangerous drivers are:
- Dallas
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- San Bernardino, California
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Atlanta, Georgia
The top 5 cities with the safest drivers are:
- Cary, North Carolina
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Olathe, Kansas
- Oxnard, California
To read the whole report, go to https://www.outdoorsy.com/blog/us-cities-most-dangerous-drivers.
The table at the bottom that shows data for all cities may not show up with some browsers.
