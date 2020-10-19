Study: Killeen intersection needs traffic signal change

A North Carolina based engineering firm has released a study regarding a particularly dangerous traffic location in Killeen.
In a report dated Sept. 23, Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn presented project study area which includes the Rosewood Drive corridor from south of the Central Texas Expressway (CTE) interchange to the intersection of Rosewood and MLK Jr. Boulevard (FM 2410).
The study area includes the following three signalized intersections: Rosewood Drive/Stonetree Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard, Rosewood Drive and CTE Westbound Frontage Road and Rosewood Drive and CTE Eastbound Frontage Road.
The study focused largely on traffic signals at the intersection, and in summary recommends that these signals run coordinated, time-of-day (TOD) timing plans.
“Having the intersection run the same cycle length with coordinated offset points will reduce the number of vehicle cutoffs observed in the existing conditions and help alleviate queuing observed,” the report states. “To alleviate queuing observed in both peak hours for the NBL movement at the interchange,it is recommended that the interchange convert from a 3-phase diamond interchange operation to a TTI 4-phase diamond interchange such that the northbound left can accommodate a single left and a shared through left lane configuration. This phasing and lane
assignment will mirror adjacent interchanges along CTE at FM 3470 (Stan Schlueter Loop) and FM 2410 (Knight’s Way) and aid driver predictability. No phasing changes are proposed for the Rosewood/Stonetree Dr. and MLK Jr. Blvd. intersection.”
The Killeen Police Department has expressed concern in the past about the disproportionate number of accidents which have taken place at that intersection - concerns which reflect the specific issue of traffic signals there.
“The Killeen Police Department is concerned about the number of crashes that occur at the intersection of Rosewood and Central Texas Expressway,” KPD Patrol Commander Tony McDaniel said in August. “There have been several crashes there, but the crashes have not occurred due the layout of the intersection. We find that the vast majority of the crashes occur due to the disregard of the traffic control devices.
“KPD has increased efforts at this location to deter traffic control device infractions such as, running red light, turning from the wrong lane and failure to yield right of way turning left,” McDaniel said. “The Killeen Police Department asks the public to avoid distractions inside the vehicle, pay attention and obey traffic laws to prevent crashes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.