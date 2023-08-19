Home sales

This new home is up for sale in Harker Heights. Statistics show homes spend less time on the market locally than the state average.

New home constructions are trending upward after a steep drop-off during the global pandemic in 2020.

As the construction industry overcomes supply chain challenges and worker shortages, fast-growing metropolitan areas in Texas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, and Utah lead the country in new construction, according to a study by Construction Coverage, a firm of technology and construction experts who analyze the field and provide information to consumers.

