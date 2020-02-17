HARKER HEIGHTS — Cora and Victoria Crum, ages 6 and 3 respectively, were in the emergency room Monday morning for broken bones, yet they were all smiles as they spoke to the doctors and nurses. After all, it wasn’t any of their bones that were broken, but rather the “bones” of their stuffed animals, and they were happy to help their furry friends receive treatment.
“I think this is pretty awesome that they (Express ER) does this,” mother Jessica Crum said. “We have never been to something like this before, and I think they had fun doing it. They were really excited about it last night when I told them we were going.”
Express ER in Harker Heights, 980 Knights Way, held a "Teddy Bear Clinic" from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday for stuffed animals to receive some free medical care for any injuries they may have incurred while playing with their child. For example, ER staff said one of the first teddy bears they saw Monday had “broken” his arm while falling out of a tree.
Parents at the clinic said they thought it was a clever way to introduce children to some of the healthcare professionals in Heights.
“I think it is a really good way for them (Express ER) to connect with the community,” Chris Sawyer said after his daughter Elsa, 4, had her stuffed animal treated. “I think it is good for kids to come and do functions at the hospital. It helps them to be aware and get to know their doctors and maybe not be so afraid of going to the doctor.”
Facility staff said they were very pleased with the turnout for the stuffed animal clinic, and hoped it helped give the children some fun memories of the doctor’s office.
“Our goal was to ‘treat’ 30 teddy bears today, and so far we have seen about 40, so I think it went really well,” said Michelle Harding, the facilities manager for the clinic. “I think this really helped make some kids more comfortable with seeing the doctor.”
The next big children’s event at Express ER will be the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 4.
