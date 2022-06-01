1. Yes. General Cavazos was an outstanding leader and a true role model for soldiers.

2. Yes. As the first Hispanic four-star general, the choice of Cavazos would be historic.

3. No. There are plenty of other Army leaders who deserve the honor just as much.

4. No. It doesn’t matter what name wins approval; the post should remain Fort Hood.

5. Unsure. No matter what name is chosen, it’s bound to be controversial.

