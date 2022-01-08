A group of around four dozen area women learned various insights about professional development at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.
As part of the sixth annual Take the Lead Women’s Leadership Brunch, the women heard from Tanida Mullen, founder of Take the Lead; Jessica Van Kline, enterprise marketing leader at Dell Technologies; Dr. Jenypher Morgan, certified naturopathic doctor and Rose Short, a Killeen singer who finished fourth on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020.
“We’re just really trying to help ourselves level up in the beginning of the new year,” Mullen said of the event.
She founded Take the Lead, a women’s leadership brand, to do live events, such as the brunch on Saturday.
“We try to do it at the beginning so we can just kick start and get going and kind of achieve some goals,” Mullen said.
Along with learning about professional development and career advancement, the event also doubles as a networking event of sorts.
Mullen said she wants the women to be able to connect and to know each other and to help each other out.
Some of those in attendance were small business owners, set up in the back of the ballroom to sell their goods.
Killeen resident Melinda Brown, who has attended the event for three years, said the networking is her favorite thing.
“The best part of these events is mingling and networking with women who are, you know, goal driven and they have a positive insight on life,” Brown said.
While she said the networking aspect is the best part, Brown, a kindergarten teacher in Killeen Independent School District, said what keeps her coming back is to gain new information and knowledge.
“This time around, I’m taking in how to have a growth mindset and how to emotionally, mentally, have support from other groups of women to encourage yourself to reach your goals,” she said, adding that one of the biggest takeaways has been to find a mentor.
Take the Lead also hosts a health and “wealth” fare event. The next one, Money Talks, is scheduled to be held on Feb. 27. The time and location is yet to be determined. Follow taketheleadevents.com for more details.
At that event, attendees will discuss the book “We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power” by Rachel Rodgers.
