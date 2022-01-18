The Killeen City Council had a vote Tuesday on appointing citizen members to the Crime Solutions Committee, but not before hearing some sharp words from a resident.
Michael Fornino, a regular at Killeen council meetings, is rarely shy about letting council members know his opinion on city issues.
On Tuesday, night, however, Fornino approached the council to address allegations about him that were sent to the council in an email.
“I was made aware of this email by a well-placed confidential source, none of whom sit before me this evening. I’m sorry to inform you, but some of your friends are my friends as well,” Fornino said, “My source found it distasteful that I was in effect being blindsided.”
The contents of the email, Fornino claims, allege that he is a “ticking time bomb,” he “terrorizes” his neighborhood, and that he abuses city services to harass anyone for not “following his rules”.
Mayor Jose Segarra interrupted Fornino in the middle of his speech over some confusion as to whether it fell under the heading of citizen comments or public forum. Segarra allowed for Fornino to continue as long he did not address a council member.
Fornino expressed his displeasure that none of the council members, or city manager, or police chief approached him to ask about these allegations.
“Of all the awards and qualifications that I have achieved, the only one that I truly hold dear to me can be found in a Non-Commissioned Officer’s Evaluation Report — a legal record of my character and performance. Three simple words in a bullet ... ‘Integrity without reproach,’” Fornino said in his closing statement.
Last week, the council voted 5-2 to appoint Fornino as part of the Crime Solutions Committee. However, due to the email he cited, it appears that Fornino has been removed from the committee.
Council members Michael Boyd, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams nominated three residents for the board and Williams nominated Wilkerson to be the council member to be on the committee.
Boyd nominated Ronald Blackman; Williams nominated Mary Al Moore; and Wilkerson nominated Anca Neagu.
Wilkerson did touch upon Fornino’s statements from earlier and elaborated more on what the Crime Solutions Committee does.
“The committee doesn’t report to the police, we instead look at ways to decrease crime in our communities by establishing programs,” Wilkerson said, “And the citizen from earlier was right. This isn’t a committee made to grab resources, it’s made for community to discuss and come up with solutions to a serious problem.”
I want to be apart of this committee
