Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Sunday in the 300 block of Currie Avenue.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at midnight Sunday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12;35 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Stringer Street.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 1:04 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3;15 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Allstar Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Matt Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Park Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 Brock Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8;10 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 10;55 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Andover Drive.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at noon Sunday in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.
A theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Indecent exposure was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Tucson Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of North 10th Street and Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Mustang Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:24 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check, safe keeping was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Barber Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle, credit/debit card abuse was reported at 5:07 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Assault, family violence was reported at 5:35 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 6:56 a.m. in the 1900 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 7;41 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A theft was reported at 8:01 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An unattended death, forced entry was reported at 9:12 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Phyllis Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Judy Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:08 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Mary Street.
Theft of a petroleum product was reported at 11:21 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at 1;50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana was reported at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Big Divide Road.
Abandon/endangering a child without intent to return was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Hackberry Street.
An unattended death was reported at 6;48 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for failure to identify as a fugitive, agency assist, motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive.
A runaway, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:31 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Live Oak Drive.
Possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide information on crime statistics for Oct. 1-2.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:28 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Theft, criminal trespassing was reported at 1:56 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Harker Heights Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 3:54 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, promise to appear violation was reported at 6:25 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Found property was reported at 10;20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10;44 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 1:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:08 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8;34 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 11;14 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
