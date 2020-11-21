Today, Nov. 21, is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.
According to Harker Heights resident Nancy Pfiester, who lost a son to suicide in 2010, this is one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain an understanding as they share healing and hope.
Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999. Since then it has been sponsored and supported by many organizations such as American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
AFSP will host a national Survivor Day event on Facebook Live, beginning at 5 p.m. today. Join and view the panel discussion at www.facebook.com/AFSPnational
