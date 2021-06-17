This weekend brings the first day of the summer season, as well as Father’s Day, so it’s a perfect time to get out and celebrate with one of the many events happening in the area. Run or walk a 5K race, catch a movie on the lawn or at the drive-in, enjoy the air-conditioning while visiting a museum, or find a gift for dad at one of the local farmers markets. Read on for more information.
Local Events
The H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5K will be at 8 a.m. June 19 at South Park, 2602 Dennis St., Copperas Cove. Registration is $30 per runner and T-shirts will be provided to the first 150 participants. Go to https://copperascove.com/heb-summer-run-to-fun/ to register.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry will host a free food distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. June 19 at the Killeen High School parking lot, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen. Distribution will continue while supplies last.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, is hosting a Free Pet Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20. All animals that are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped will be available.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 930 W. Highway 190, Copperas Cove, is hosting a Free Snow Cone Giveaway from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 23. The first 100 people to claim their snow cone will also receive a free color-changing cup.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King will be hosting a community informational forum at 6 p.m. June 28 at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, 2497 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. City staff will be discussing roadway infrastructure and the city’s budget process.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting the Single Soldier’s Skip Day and Overnight Trip at Six Flags June 25- 26. Registration is $85 cash per person and covers transportation, lodging, and admission. Attendees will meet at 7 a.m. June 25 at BOSS Headquarters, Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Pre-registration is required. Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
USO Fort Hood, Building 121, 761st Tank Battalion Ave., is hosting Movies on the Lawn at 8 p.m. June 18. This free event will feature a showing of “Tom and Jerry.” Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. June 25 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a showing of the movie, “The War with Grandpa.” Guests are invited to bring their own concessions, chairs and blankets.
The Robinson Family Farm is hosting its Summer Sunflower Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now through June 27. There will be flower picking, live music, games, entertainment, attractions, photo opportunities, and more available. Tickets are $10.95 in advance and $14.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/sunflowers for more information and to purchase tickets.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting its “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program now through June 23. Kids 17 and under can sign up to participate at the library. A virtual story time will be at 9:30 a.m. every Monday on Facebook www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary. In-person events occur at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the library. Go to https://bit.ly/34FSTEO for a full schedule of events and to learn more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Healthy Hearts, Bodies, and Minds Free Virtual Workshop for parents and child care providers that will focus on healthy daily living from 9 a.m. to noon June 19 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Summer Reading Club is also happening from now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from June 18- 23, will be “Cruella” at 8:45 p.m. and “A Quiet Place Part II” at 11:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Ghost Dance Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 19. Cover is $10.
Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado, will host a live music performance by Roger Creager from 6 to 11 p.m. June 18. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, reserved lawn seating is $40, and six-person picnic tables are $300 each. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight June 18. Cover: $10. The band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 19. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18, and Sam Lee Grona and Kyle Piland from 6 to 9 p.m. June 19. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 18. Fire Base is also hosting the Brewery Comedy Tour from 8 to 9:30 p.m. June 19. Tickets are $15.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Fuss Ricket at 7 p.m. June 18, Chris and Sasha K.A. at 7 p.m. June 19, and Walt Wilkins at 4 p.m. June 20. This week’s Summer Lecture Series guest will be Troy Kelley at 2 p.m. June 20. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by The Clint Walker Blues Band from 9 p.m. to midnight June 18. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/2Ucm6oR.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Cody Culp from 2 to 5 p.m. June 19.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Juneteenth Presentation by Dr. George Harrison from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 19. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
