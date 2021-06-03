Although rainy weather is still in the forecast this week, there are still plenty of events planned. Summer reading programs, barbecues, live music, shopping, museum events, carnivals, and much more are happening to gear up for summer. Make sure to check with each outdoor venue for any changes to the schedule due to possible rain this weekend.
Local Events
The Up in Smoke Shivaree BBQ Cook Off will begin at noon June 4 and 5 at The Junction, 1216 N. Highway 36, Gatesville. Cooks with brisket, chicken, and rib recipes will compete in the contest. Entry fee is $150, with an additional $25 fee for salsa or guacamole, and $25 for Bloody Mary’s. Go to https://bit.ly/2RoAVnifor more information and to sign up. There will also be a Cornhole Tournament at 10 a.m. June 5. Registration is $60 per team.
The Shivaree Jeep Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 at Stanley Auto Group, 106 Highway 36, Gatesville. Awards for best in show, best modified, and classic will be given at 5 p.m., each with a $100 cash prize. Entry fee is $35. Go to https://bit.ly/3g7Umck to sign up.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. June 4. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information on specials and a schedule of events.
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $6 per person and kids 12 and under are free. There will be crafts, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted household items, and more available.
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program is hosting its monthly Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. June 5. Any unaccompanied or single soldier is eligible for this free event. To sign up, call BOSS at 254-287-6116 or stop by in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave. and 20th St., Fort Hood.
The Lampasas Economic Development Corporation will host a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at the Lampasas County Higher Education Center, 208 E. Avenue B. Emailmwalsh@cityoflampasas.com for more information or if your business would like to participate.
The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation are hosting the fourth annual Food Truck Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. June 12 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event will feature an 80s theme and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by DysfunkshunJunkshun, and more.Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Shivaree Carnival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. June 4 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 5 at the Grace Bible Church, 4012 U.S. Highway 85, Gatesville. This family-friendly event will feature rides with wristband access for $20.
Project Scuba is hosting a Scuba Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 7-12. This camp will instruct and certify students 10 years and older for open water scuba. Two days of classroom instruction will be at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, followed by practice sessions at Project Scuba’s indoor pool, and certification swims at Windy Point Park at Lake Travis. Parents and guardians are responsible for transportation. Registration is $350 per student. Go to https://bit.ly/SJCScamps2021 to register online or call 254-634-7272 for more information.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting a Summer Camp for kids 5 to 12 years old every weekday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 to Aug. 13. There will be arts and crafts, pool time, theme days, and more activities for kids. Cost is $72 a week per child. Call 254-542-2719 or email Zach Calhoun at zcalhoun@copperascovetx.gov for more information. Go to https://bit.ly/3feOJbQ to register.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting its “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program now through June 23. Kids 17 and under can sign up to participate at the library. A virtual story time will be at 9:30 a.m. every Monday on Facebook Live. In-person events occur at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the library. Go to https://bit.ly/34FSTEO for a full schedule of events and to learn more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting its Summer Reading Club from June 1 to Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. There will be an in-person, come-and-go Summer Reading Club Opening Party from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 9. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from June 3-9, will be “Scoob!” at 8:45 p.m. and “A Quiet Place Part II” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Back Creek Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.June 5. Cover is $10. Morgan Myles will perform at 6 p.m. June 9. $10 cover. Joker’s is also hosting a viewing of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight at 8 p.m. June 6. $10 cover.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Brandon Rhyder and Joey Greer at noon June 4, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. Kevin Fowler with guest Cody Hibbard will perform at 6 p.m. June 5. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tables for eight in front of the stage are $300 each. Go to www.outhoustickets.com to purchase.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight June 4. Cover: $10. Texas Double Shot will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 5. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Sky Zito and Moontide from 6 to 9 p.m. June 4and Runes of Neptune from 6 to 9 p.m. June 5. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 5.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by Rogues Gallery at 7 p.m. June 4, Chalkboard Poets at 6 p.m. June 5, and Troy Stone at 4p.m. June 6. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
The Bellamy Brothers will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. June 5 at Bare Bones Barbecue, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville. General admission is $25. Go to https://bit.ly/3wUIQrm to purchase in advance.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting free live music by Jon Holt and James Stone from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 4. Broken Time and Midnight Tradesmen will play from 9 p.m. to midnight June 5. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3ga7Vrs.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s Family Day theme is “Beat the Heat: Backyard Fun” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
