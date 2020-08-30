Lee Tellis, who as of Aug. 16 was staying under the overpass at I-14 and Trimmier Avenue in Killeen, climbed high up the embankment that afternoon to take advantage of the cooler temps that position offered.
“I scratch my lottery ticket,” Tellis said. “It’s cool. I’m gonna win someday.”
With respect to dangerous weather conditions and climate, cold weather is widely seen as the primary threat to the homeless and transient population. Yet hot summer weather poses significant health and safety risks as well.
Officer Kyle Moore is homeless program liaison for the Killeen Police Department, as well as a trained mental health officer. He said for the homeless population, those visible on the streets, the health risk is the same as any other citizen, manual laborer, or any who work or spend extended amounts of time outside in the hot weather. Therefore, it is important for them to stay hydrated.
“There are many people who simply don’t know the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, so educating them whenever possible is important,” Moore said. “In the summer months I carry a cooler with water and Gatorades to pass out to those I see on the corners or underneath bridges. It’s as simple as telling them ‘hey, make sure you get some water in you’...some listen, some don’t. The important thing is providing the information. I worry sometimes for some of he individuals who usually drink liquids other than water. Like energy drinks and sodas. Then I worry even more for the few that choose to partake in illegal narcotic use or drink alcoholic beverages. These individuals place themselves at greater risk of heat related problems.”
As far as those at risk for homelessness, Moore said there are nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and city funds, including for COVID-19 relief, that can be applied for to assist with homelessness prevention. Such funds are limited but they do exist.
“With regards to the city’s response to COVID-19 and the homeless population, there are protocols in place to address those needs,” Moore said. “But this virus does further complicate heat related problems, but to me that is not unexpected, this virus is new to everyone and the symptoms/ response is changing every day it seems. I simply believe our response, first responders with fire department or police department, can not change too much. For example, if we get a call for a man down not moving on a street corner and it 110 degrees outside, we have to respond, and if it was heat related-we still have to help him/her just make sure we are protecting ourselves as well as we can — gloves, masks etc.”
Suzanne Armour is director of programs for Killeen Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter. Due to COVID-19 the shelter was in lockdown for two weeks, the standard quarantine time, but has now returned to normal operations, with a few exceptions.
“We still aren’t taking volunteers other than interns, we are still conducting extra cleaning, still taking temperatures upon entry, and still encouraging social distancing,” Armour said by email. “We are having people sleep head-to-toe, which is recommended by the CDC. We have reduced the number of clients we can accommodate — at this time, we can only accept 16 women and 29 men per night.”
Armour mirrored much of what Moore said about the risks hot weather poses to the homeless population.
“The heat is definitely problematic for our clients,” she said. “In our area, the heat is just as dangerous as the cold our clients face in the winter. Fortunately, we have not had any clients come to the facility demonstrating signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, or dehydration. We provide clients with sunscreen. On those really hot days, we let the clients in early to get them out of the extreme mid-afternoon heat and sun.”
Armour said that, for those interested in making donations, the shelter always needs sack lunches, bottled water, hats, sunscreen, and cleaning supplies.
“These items are most critical during this time,” she said.
For those who want to contribute to the Killeen homeless shelter, contact Maria Carmona, the shelter coordinator, at 254-245-8269.
