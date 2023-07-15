Those hoping for a respite from the heat will have to wait a while longer. The summer heat that has kept high temperatures above 100 for the past few days will continue into next week.
Besides overnight lows, temperatures are not expected to be below triple digits this week.
High temperatures are expected to be around 106 on Monday and Tuesday and as “low” as 103 on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday. It has also issued several excessive heat warnings throughout the course of the summer so far.
“The summer heat will continue next week with high temperatures in the triple digits across most of North and Central Texas. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110+ degrees each afternoon,” the National Weather Service reported. “The threat for wildfires will be elevated each day, particularly west of I-35, with rain chances remaining near zero.”
Bell County and 149 other Texas counties are designated as primary natural disaster areas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to lingering drought conditions affecting much of the state, FME News Service reported last week.
Coryell, Milam, Falls, Lampasas, Williamson and McLennan counties are included in the declaration, which allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to farmers and producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. The loans can be used for recovery needs including the replacement equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts.
FSA set a Nov. 17 deadline for applications to review loans based on losses, security available and repayment ability, according to the FME News Service.
USDA has online tools, including Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Loan Assistance Tool, available at farmers.gov.
Drought conditions across Texas have increased as temperatures have soared above 100 degrees this summer, the U.S. Drought Monitor map showed, according to FME News Service.
