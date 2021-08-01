Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast this week, but don’t let that fool you into thinking we’re getting a break from the heat, or at least not all week.
National Weather Service Fort worth Meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday things will feel cooler Monday, with temperatures in the mid-80’s and lows in the 70’s. That’s by far the coolest day of the week we’ll experience. Things will begin to heat back up by Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the upper 80’s and mid 90’s for the rest of the week.
With recent heat advisories, things have been sunny and fairly drier than what we’ve seen this month, but temperatures have not yet crept into the triple digits this summer, according to Prater.
As for your precipitation outlook, expect isolated showers throughout the week, with the highest chances for precipitation being in the evening and early morning hours. Prater said storms and showers shouldn’t bring any severe weather, but wind could be a mild concern.
So far this month, the Killeen area has seen about 2.71 inches of rain for the month of July. This excludes data from July 15 through July 18. Still, that puts our area above average for rain totals this month. Prater said the normal outlook is usually .89 inches.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow lake is .84 feet above its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is .82 feet about its normal level of 594 feet.
