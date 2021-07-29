Not sure what to do this weekend? This local listing has you covered. Check out the Hoffpauir Riata Round Up Rodeo, Boots and Bling Soul Jamboree and Day Party, Legacy Fighting Alliance Heavyweight Championship or one of the local parks and recreation pool parties for family-friendly fun. Details on these and more below.
Local Events
The Hoffpauir Riata Round Up Rodeo will be at 4:30 p.m. July 29-31 at the 580 Sports Complex Arena, 2351 Farm-to-Market 580, Lampasas. There will be a variety of events like roping, barrel racing, bull riding, steer wrestling, and more. Admission Thursday is free; Friday and Saturday admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Go to www.lampasaschamber.org or email info@lampasaschamber.org for more information.
The Legacy Fighting Alliance Heavyweight Championship, Lewis versus Petersen, will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. July 30 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. This event will feature nine professional bouts. Tickets range from $17 to $60 and can be purchased in advance at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting entertainer Stunna 4 Vegas at 9 p.m. July 30. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, is hosting a Free Pet Adoption event for all animals that are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/233/Animal-Services for more information on adoption.
The Boots and Bling Soul Jamboree and Day Party will be July 31 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. The car show will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration is $20 per car. The day party with vendors, food, and more will be from noon to 5 p.m. Line dancing workshops will be from noon to 5 p.m. and cost is $10 per person. The concert will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring Jeter Jones and the Perfect Blend Band and eight additional artists. Admission to the concert is $35. Go to https://bit.ly/37a2G78 to purchase tickets and for more information.
Keller Williams Advantage Realty, 10266 W. Adams Ave., Temple, is hosting a Christmas in July event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. There will be local vendors selling unique gifts and items for early holiday shopping. The realty company will also be collecting school supply donations to give to the community.
Keep Salado Beautiful is hosting a First Monday Gardening Event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. Participants will maintain the demonstration gardens at the museum and creek and should bring their own tools.
The Red Cross Blood Drive will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at The Training Center of Central Texas, 455 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106, Harker Heights. To schedule a donation time, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org and enter your ZIP code in the search bar. Call 254-213-3270 for more information.
The Caliente 5K Race will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 7 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Registration is $25 per runner and can be completed online through Aug. 2 at https://bit.ly/3j3Aw38. The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a t-shirt and race bag.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Stonetree Junior Camp for ages 4 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9-13. Cost is $150 per child and registration can be completed in the golf shop. The golf club also hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. There will be a series of laser music shows July 30, to include “Space Laser” at 6 p.m., “Laser Country” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Beatles” at 8 p.m. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
Killeen Parks and Recreation is hosting a Splash into Summer Pool Party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 30 at Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Admission is $2 for kids 4 to 16 and $3 for 17 and over. For more information call 254-501-6390.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting an Adaptive Family Night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 30 at City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is open to individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities and their families. Admission is $3.25 per person.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Splash Bash from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 31 at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. This free come-and-go event will feature water games and fun. Bring a towel, sunscreen, and chairs.
The Fort Hood swimming pools are open for the summer season. Comanche Pool is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Patton Pool at Club Hood is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday. Admission is $4 per person, per session.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54, and $5 for seniors 55 and older.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Joe McDermott, children’s singer and entertainer, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Registration is required by calling 254-953-5491.TheSummer Reading Club is happening now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.govto join.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., Killeen is hosting a Library Mini-Golf event from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 8. The Main Library will turn into a mini-golf course for one day only at this free event. There are alsovirtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Stuffed Animal Sleepover at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Kids will bring their stuffed animals to the library for a story time and craft and leave their animals overnight. They will pick up their stuffed animalsat 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at The Cherry on Top, 407 S. Western Ave., and get a free photo book and ice cream cone. Registration must be completed at the library and is limited to 15 kids.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly July 30 to Aug. 5, will be “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at 8:45 p.m. and “Black Widow” at 11 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Jason Custer Band from 9 p.m. to midnight July 31. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight July 30. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 31. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Kaitlyn Kohler and Dusty Moatsat noon July 30, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Storms I from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30, Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. July 31, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 1.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. July 31.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by the Justin Hewitt Band from 9 p.m. to midnight July 30. Tickets are $8. Go to www.eventbrite.com to purchase in advance.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
