Triple-digit heat looks to be approaching Central Texas quickly as high temperatures are expected to be north of 100 for most of this coming week, with heat index values pushing 109 by Friday.
“The heat’s on,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Reeves.
Heat indices could hover between 100 to 105 for most of the week, Reeves said.
Atmospheric conditions have made the heat wave possible.
“We’ve kind of had a little bit of a pattern change,” Reeves said. “The high-pressure system that’s kind of been in place has gotten a little bit stronger — a bit more intense — and it’s starting to get its footing in our area. That’s going to prevent any potential for cool-downs. The chances for that are greatly diminished.”
Tracking temperature data back around 120 years, Reeves said June 11 is in the top 20 for earliest 100-degree days, indicating that it is not necessarily uncommon to have temperatures that high early in June.
Reeves said that though summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, the meteorological summer began on June 1.
Climatologists and meteorologists break the seasons down into simple three-month cycles based on the calendar and the annual temperature cycle, according to Spectrum News.
Meteorological summer falls during the hottest three months of the year, which is typically June, July and August in the northern hemisphere, according to Spectrum News.
Projected high temperatures for the week are 97 on Saturday, 100 on Sunday, 99 on Monday, 100 on Tuesday, 101 on Wednesday, 104 on Thursday and 104 on Friday.
Prior to the full-fledged heat wave, area residents could see severe weather Saturday, which could bring the potential of strong winds and damaging hail, Reeves said.
