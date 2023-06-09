1. Yes. Larger buses are seldom full. Driving them around is a waste of money and fuel.

2. Yes. Fixed routes are often cumbersome and inflexible. They don’t work for some riders.

3. No. Using small vans to transport riders on demand would not be very efficient.

4. No. If the city can’t have an actual bus service, riders may as well call a cab or an Uber.

5. Unsure. The transit business model is changing, but it could prove to be problematic.

Vote

View Results