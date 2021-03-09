Students aged 16 and older are encouraged to apply for summer jobs for the city of Killeen.
The schedule for most summer hire positions coincides with the Killeen Independent School District school year calendar, the city said in a news release.
Positions include lifeguards, pool cashiers, grounds maintenance workers and more. Pay ranges from $7.25 to $12.50 per hour.
A full list of summer hire positions, qualifications and responsibilities is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Jobs. Applications will be accepted online through March 15.
