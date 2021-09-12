Thanks to a unique partnership between Variety of Texas and Garden of Hope, Killeen-area foster children have enjoyed a rare “Summer of Hope.”
The “Summer of Hope” at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety is a collaboration between Variety of Texas and Central Texas Garden of Hope. Through the Summer of Hope program, the Garden of Hope staff and the Peaceable Kingdom team provided therapeutic and recreational day camp to foster children living in the Garden of Hope Emergency Shelter.
Empowering and healing through nature, adventure, and experiential activities, children participated in Peaceable Kingdom’s many activities, including 122-acres of scenic landscapes and nature trails. The fully accessible activities are endless, including fishing in the pond, basketball, tennis, putt-putt, and life-size chess. The camp also boasts an onsite lifeguard for ‘fun in the sun’ at the wheelchair-accessible pool, family-friendly farm animals and reptiles at Peaceable Kingdom’s “Animal Kingdom,” adaptable archery lessons, and confidence-building challenge courses, including a 40-foot rock wall and zip line. Shady getaways and rainy days are also no problem, thanks to the movie theatre, game room, and Hammock Village.
To meet the unique needs of children in foster care, Garden of Hope and Variety of Texas collaborated to develop specific therapeutic and recreational programming for the campers. Additionally, to ensure the children’s wellbeing and a safe environment, all camp fun was facilitated by Garden of Hope and Peaceable Kingdom by Variety staff, expertly trained in trauma-informed care.
Tina Capito, Director of Operations, shared that “Garden of Hope is grateful to Peaceable Kingdom’s staff for thinking outside the box to continue to serve children in the community. We would like to continue this partnership annually by raising funds for Spring Break and other times when school is out as this experience was a proven success that Peaceable Kingdom provided time to heal.”
“The COVID-pause has been so difficult — not only for Variety of Texas but for our entire community,” said Variety of Texas President & Executive Director Stacy Bruce. “In a typical year, we might not have been able to develop the Summer of Hope with Tina Capito and our friends at Garden of Hope. But this year was a perfect fit! Our calendar was open, and they were already living in a pseudo-COVID-pod. We were absolutely thrilled to finally welcome kids back to Peaceable Kingdom!”
The Summer of Hope was sponsored in part by the Subhani Foundation. Per Garden of Hope policies, specific camp dates and certain details are not available for the safety of the children.
Learn more about Variety of Texas and Peaceable Kingdom by Variety at www.varietytexas.org. Find us on Facebook at @VarietyTX and Instagram at @varietyTX_peaceablekingdom. For additional information, contact Stacy Bruce at 512.228.7509 or stacy.bruce@varietytexas.org.
VARIETY of TEXAS is a charitable organization that opens up the world for kids with special needs and their families by providing resources and empowering experiences. We envision a world without isolation and stigma for children with special needs and their families.
PEACEABLE KINGDOM, by VARIETY, located in Killeen, TX — one hour North of Austin — is a beloved safe haven for thousands of children exploring their self-reliance and mobility. In support of our mission of healing through nature, we’ve tailored our 122-acres to accommodate all campers’ needs. Peaceable Kingdom has become a place where kids of all abilities can push their personal limits while they discover the empowering freedom that comes from the great outdoors.
GARDEN of HOPE’s mission is to provide a safe, caring place for children ages 6-17 who are entering the foster care system from the very beginning of their foster care experience until they can be returned to their families, or placed with loving foster care families. Learn more about their critical work at gardenofhopecentraltexas.org.
