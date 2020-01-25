The weather for the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service, is expected to alternate between dry days and wet days.
Area residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday. The sunny skies are projected to give way to rainy conditions Monday night and most of Tuesday.
Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny Wednesday. Rain could move back into the area Thursday and Friday.
Average rainfall for January at the Skylark Field airport in Killeen is 2.13 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a chance of thunderstorms accompanying the rain late Tuesday and Thursday and Friday. Severe weather is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Projected high and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Friday are:
Sunday: High 70, Low 44 - Becoming sunny
Monday: High 74, Low 51 - Mostly sunny, then 40% chance of rain
Tuesday: High 64, Low 42 - 70% chance of rain
Wednesday: High 60, Low 44 - Mostly sunny
Thursday: High 59, Low 42 - 30% chance of rain
Friday: High 60, Low 41 - 20% chance of rain early, then partly cloudy late
Area residents wanting to be trained SKYWARN severe weather spotters can attend training in February and March.
The class for Bell County residents is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Killeen Fire Academy, 201 S. 28th St. in Killeen.
Coryell County residents can attend training from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Ave. E in Copperas Cove.
Lampasas County residents can attend training from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at the county annex, 409 S. Pecan St. in Lampasas.
