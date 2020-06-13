Killeen will see sunny skies this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service seven-day forecast.
Today will have a high near 94 with light winds and a low around 69.
Sunday will also have a high around 94 and a low around 69.
The rest of the forecast shows:
Monday: High 96, Low 71
Tuesday: High 96, Low 71
Wednesday: High 96, 71
Thursday: High 95, Low 71
Friday: High 94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.