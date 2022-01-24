Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:12 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Fieldstone Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Pixton Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Wiley Drive.
- Fictitious license plate and registration was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of American Legion Road and South Second Street.
- Felony theft was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue.
- No driver’s license was reported at 4:05 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Temora Loop.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Temora Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Sunday in the 1300 block of Wales Drive.
- Theft of service was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Northside Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Shoplifting was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Watercrest Road.
- Assault of a family member was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Prewitt Ranch Road.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 8:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8:19 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Marlboro Drive.
- Engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
- Theft was reported at 7:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Highway Avenue.
- Minor in possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 8:14 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:42 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Wagon Train Circle.
- Theft was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- Identity theft and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information were reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
- Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 12:46 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 13th Street.
- An accident was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South Farm-to-Market Road 116.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:16 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of riot participation.
- A welfare concern was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
- Riot participation was reported at 3:53 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of riot participation.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
- An arrest was made at 4:59 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Gibson Street on suspicion of evading arrest or detention and possession of a dangerous drug.
- Riot participation was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An accident was reported at 5:08 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North First Street and State Highway 9.
- An accident was reported at 7:14 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Business Highway 190 and Constitution Drive.
- An arrest was made at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Main Street on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:08 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Winchester Drive.
- Theft of mail was reported at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 6:16 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of riot participation.
- Riot participation was reported at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of riot participation.
- Driving while license invalid with previous convictions was reported at 7:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:23 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of riot participation.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault by contact with injury was reported at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Wagon Trail Circle.
- Duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape was reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A welfare concern was reported at 2:14 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 3:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Graffiti was reported at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Main Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, safe keeping, and assisting the Temple Police Department were reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Veterans Avenue on suspicion of assault with bodily injury and public intoxication.
- Assisting the Killeen Police Department was reported at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Mountain Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Gibson Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:08 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
- An arrest was made at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Creek Street on suspicion of criminal mischief.
- An unattended death was reported at 4:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Lindsey Drive.
- Assault with bodily injury and assault by contact were reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- An arrest was made at 8:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive on suspicion of theft.
- Injury to a child was reported at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Amy Lane.
- An arrest was made at 12:24 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 1:39 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 4:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Sunday on Gillen Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:37 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Howe Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 12:22 p.m. Sunday on East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 2:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
