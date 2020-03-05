Three local organizations are teaming up Sunday to hold a fundraiser that will benefit Garden of Hope Central Texas, a local emergency foster shelter in Salado.
The cookout takes place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Ras Kitchen, 515 S. Second St., Suite A, Killeen.
Ras Kitchen, Livin’ Wright and Totally4Kids are hosting the cookout.
The cookout is free and open to the public. It will feature authentic Jamaican cuisine, such as curry chicken, brown stew chicken and oxtail.
Emilie Wright of Livin’ Wright said the three organizations plan to host other events during the year that will go to benefit foster care.
“It’s the kids,” Wright said. “That’s what hit home with everybody.”
The cookout will include live entertainment, a bounce house, vendors and free haircuts.
“We plan to fill the children and teens hearts with good food, good music and a whole lot of fun,” Wright said in a news release.
Garden of Hope opened Feb. 1, 2019, and can temporarily house up to 20 kids for up to 90 days, according to the release.
Wright said two to three vendor spots are still open. Vendor spots cost $50. Pay Livin’ Wright on Cash App at $Shoplivinwright and email shoplivinwright@gmail.com with the subject line “Vendor” with a logo and products or services offered.
The next event is the second annual Big Give Back on April 12, or Easter. The event is a service-based event to help the community. The location and time are yet to be determined. Wright said more information will be available via social media platforms for Livin’ Wright, Ras Kitchen and Totally4Kids.
