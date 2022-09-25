If your family is looking for an out of the ordinary outing, why not give ax throwing a try?
Killeen’s Axe Monkeys, at 1701 Dubroc Drive, invites families of all sizes to its “Sunday Funday” at the Killeen location happening every weekend.
“Sundays, all kids are free with a paid adult ticket,” General Manager Richard Bauer said. “There are many activities for kids of all ages.”
The uncommon sport of throwing an ax for accuracy, or for fun, is now something the family can do together. Owner John Valentine saw an opportunity, and seized the chance to bring something to the Fort Hood area under the auspices of his real passion project, Operation Phantom Support.
The venue has 15 ax throwing lanes and a rage room for those who prefer a sledge hammer to an ax. There are also four lanes specifically for children 6 and under where Nerf/velcro axes are used.
“I’ve never had so much fun,” Sherry Haslach of Copperas Cove said Sunday. “We bought a Platnum Membership which lets all of us throw and includes discounts. Best investment ever.”
Valentine pointed out the variety of throwing pieces used in the adult throwing lanes. Attendees can choose to throw an ax or choose from stars, knives, cards and more.
One thing that sets Axe Monkeys apart from the competition is the targets.
“We use actual tree trunks as targets,” Valentine said. “Not just wooden planks or boards that split and splinter.”
Twelve-year-old Jayden Tindall was excited to spend his birthday at Axe Monkey’s with family and friends.
Others at the business took turns in the Rage Room where what used to be a car was parked and receiving a blistering beating from customers who “just wanted to take out their frustrations.”
“I’ve been working to get the door to come off,” J.D. Haslach said as he raised the 8-pound sledge over his head.
“Today’s the day.”
Valentine says they will also host various men’s, women’s and youth ax throwing leagues. For additional information, go to https://axemonkeys.com.
