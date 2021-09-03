Area motorcycle enthusiasts are scheduled to put up their kickstands and head out on a scenic, 100-mile round-trip to Salado and back on Sunday.
The motorcycle ride is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday from Moose Lodge 2029 at 2828 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116 in Copperas Cove.
“We’re going out to Salado the back way,” said Chris Yarbrough, vice president of the Moose Riders. “We’ll be doing Ivy Mountain Gap Road over to (Highway) 195 and (FM) 2484 into Salado.”
Those wanting to ride can show up to the lodge on Sunday. Breakfast will be served beginning at 8 a.m.
Preceding the ride, the Lodge is holding events that are open to the public to raise funds to support community organizations.
The lodge will hold a steak and potato dinner for $15 beginning at 6 p.m. today, and Saturday, the lodge will have bike games and live entertainment beginning at 2 p.m. Entry to the bike games is $5. The lodge is also hosting a pig roast this evening beginning at 6 p.m. for $12.
“It’s our major fundraiser for the Moose Riders,” Yarbrough said. “... The funds that are raised from this go back to support the community.”
Proceeds from the fundraising efforts will go to support Cove House and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
