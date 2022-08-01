Sunny and hot seem to be the keywords for this week, with Monday’s expected high to be near 99 and no rain in sight.
“I wish we had a better forecast for the area,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service said Sunday. “But, there is no precipitation in sight and only a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday.”
Monday should be the coolest day this week with a high of 99 and a low forecast of 76.
“With conditions so dry, and wind conditions gusty at times, we have the perfect recipe for quick moving wildfires,” Hernandez said. “A spark can catch quickly from almost anything, so be extra vigilant when working outside with equipment or repairs.”
Winds all week will be in the 10-15 mph range with gusts to 25 mph occasionally.
Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high of 101 and a low near 76. Wednesday will be more of the same with winds out of the south, southeast. With no moisture in the air, thunderstorm activity or rain chances are highly unlikely.
Thursday will see high temps at 102 with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday’s forecast under hot and sunny skies will be near 100 with a low around 75.
Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as temps drop to near 98.
Belton Lake level continues to shrink — at 80.4% capacity, it is 7.48 feet below normal. Stillhouse Hollow Lake has dropped to 80.5% capacity and is 7.54 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
