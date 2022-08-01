Hot dog

Athena the German Shepherd puppy wasn't in much of a mood to fetch Sunday at the Dog Park on W.S. Young. She settled for a quick drink in the shade.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Sunny and hot seem to be the keywords for this week, with Monday’s expected high to be near 99 and no rain in sight.

“I wish we had a better forecast for the area,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez with the National Weather Service said Sunday. “But, there is no precipitation in sight and only a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday.”

