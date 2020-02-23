Slight rain chances in Killeen today will dwindle quickly, with decreasing clouds tonight. That should make way for a week full of sun and windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The high temperatures for the week should stay in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures are projected to hit a wide range of temperatures. The overnight low from Wednesday night into Thursday morning could drop below freezing.
Wind gusts throughout the week are projected to be high most of the week. Gusts could be around 20 to 25 mph for Monday and Tuesday. Gusts could reach 30 mph Wednesday.
The high and low temperatures through Friday, according to the National Weather Service, are:
- Today: High 64, Low 34 - 20% chance of rain, then decreasing clouds
- Monday: High 68, Low 43 - Sunny and clear
- Tuesday: High 61, Low 36 - Sunny and mostly clear
- Wednesday: High 51, Low 28 - Sunny and clear
- Thursday: High 60, Low 39 - Sunny and clear
- Friday: High 67, Low 40 - Sunny and clear
