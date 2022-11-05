While Monday carries with it a sizable chance of thunderstorms, the rest of the week is expected to provide sunny days, cloudy nights and higher temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm on Sunday night, which may increase to a 40% chance to thunderstorm before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Skies are expected to then remain mostly sunny with some cloud coverage through Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to rise to around 80 degrees and lows to 60 on Sunday, carrying through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, however, high temperatures are projected to drop to 60 degrees, making for a chilly Veterans Day weekend. Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Saturday that the incoming front is the result of cold air blowing down the Rockies from Canada as far south as Killeen.
In addition, Thursday carries with it a roughly 20% chance to shower and potentially thunderstorm. Thursday aside, the rest of the week is expected to be fairly uneventful, the meteorologist said.
“It should be pretty pleasant for most of the week,” Reeves said.
Killeen, along with a section of the country, continues to have above-average temperatures, and there is a 40% chance to maintain temperatures higher than normal over the winter season, according to an Oct. 20 report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
In addition, the Killeen area has a 40-50% chance to experience below-average precipitation, according to the same report.
