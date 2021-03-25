After a couple of rounds of storms moved through the Central Texas area this week, skies should clear with sunny conditions forecast for the next couple of days.
Strong storms were projected on Wednesday, as the National Weather Service in Fort Worth had issued a tornado watch for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. Large hail and damaging wind were the main threats for the storms on Wednesday.
As of around 6 p.m. Wednesday, no rain had fallen in the area.
There is a slight 20% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures today could reach around 72 degrees and climb to around 80 degrees by Saturday.
After Saturday, high temperatures may fluctuate in the 70s and low-80s.
As of March 18, all of Bell County was experiencing moderate drought conditions, and all of Coryell and Lampasas counties were under severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
