After some areas saw multiple inches of rain late this week, area residents can look for sunny skies in the coming days, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Winds could gust up to 25 mph Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-60s for much of the week through Thursday.
Clouds may roll back in Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, but no rain is in the forecast. Winds may be breezy Wednesday with projected gusts of around 20 mph.
Overnight low temperatures look to stay in the mid- to upper-30s for most of the week.
Projected temperatures through Thursday are:
- Sunday: High 65, Low 35
- Monday: High 67, Low 38
- Tuesday: High 66, Low 51
- Wednesday: High 66, Low 41
- Thursday: High 61, Low 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.