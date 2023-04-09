According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen-area is due for some warmer, dryer conditions for the week, as rain chances evaporate Monday.
“Due to the humid conditions from the past three days of rain, there may be some patchy fog around until the middle of the morning Monday,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Sunday. “But, since it is April, there may be a thundershower or two pop up in the afternoon hours.”
In fact, the NWS-Fort Worth predicts a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Killeen area, mainly in the afternoon after about 1 p.m.
The morning will be mostly cloudy, but as skies clear the high is expected to be near 72. The low overnight is expected to be around 52. Slight winds will shift from northeast at 5 to 10 mph during the day to easterly in the evening hours.
The Killeen-area should see more sun Tuesday as clouds clear out and the high expected to be near 74. Low temperatures in the evening will drop to around 50 under clear skies and mild east winds.
Wednesday will bring comfortable warm temperatures around 75 under sunny skies as winds shift from the east to the southeast. Lows in the overnight hours will be around 53 as winds continue to be mild.
Thursday the high is expected to be near 79 under sunny skies with warm south, southeast winds around 10 mph. Overnight, the skies may become partly cloudy with a low around 58.
Friday, temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s with a high temperature predicted near 82. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms which roll in Friday night when conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65.
Saturday there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms again. But, conditions should be partly sunny with a high near 84.
So far this April, the area has seen a total of .57 inches of precipitation. Last year, April’s rainfall total was 2.60 inches.
Last month, NWS-Fort Worth recorded 1.15 inches of precipitation. Last year’s total for March was 1.39 inches.
According to Reeves, the 30-year normal rainfall total is 3.26 inches for March. But, the outlook is good for increased chances of precipitation in the overall 1-2 week forecast.
The 30-year normal rainfall total is just over 3 inches at 3.10 inches for April.
“All our models for the next one to two weeks, even into the 3 month average predict additional precipitation,” Reeves said.
Residents in the area may be able to look forward to a wetter month of April, if weather indicators don’t change.
According to Reeves, April is always an ‘iffy’ month, in terms of predictions, so he advises keeping the umbrella handy.
