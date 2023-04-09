weather-14.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald A pedestrian sporting a hoodie strolls East Stan Schlueter Loop during Thursday's light showers.

According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, the Killeen-area is due for some warmer, dryer conditions for the week, as rain chances evaporate Monday.

“Due to the humid conditions from the past three days of rain, there may be some patchy fog around until the middle of the morning Monday,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said Sunday. “But, since it is April, there may be a thundershower or two pop up in the afternoon hours.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.