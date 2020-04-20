Now that the weekend rainfall is officially over, the skies are expected to be clear and the forecast is sunny for the rest of the week (with a few rain chances Wednesday), according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 87 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 62 degrees.
Here's what the weather service forecasts for the next few days:
The high temperature is expected to hit 83 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 66 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast Tuesday night.
On Wednesday the high temperature could reach 81 degrees while the low temperature could hit 58 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday.
The high temperature will reach 83 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 64 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 87 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 59 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will hit 78 degrees, while the low temperature will drop to 54 degrees.
