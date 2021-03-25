A potentially severe storm system did not get as severe as was possible in the Killeen area overnight Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported varying rainfall amounts at Killeen’s two airports. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Skylark Field airport in Killeen reported three-hundreths of an inch, and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported six-tenths of an inch.
As of 8:30 a.m., Stillhouse Hollow Lake had not reported its rainfall amounts, NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said.
Some areas south and north of Bell County received stronger weather.
Areas around Austin received up to ping pong ball-sized hail, and Hamilton County may have received multiple tornadoes.
Hernandez said the National Weather Service was going to evaluate damage in Hamilton County to see how many tornadoes touched down.
Looking ahead, skies should clear and remain sunny this afternoon and Friday with increasing clouds Friday evening.
There is a slight 30% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s not going to be a washout,” Hernandez said, adding that there is still currently a bit of uncertainty for Saturday.
The slight weekend rain chances appear to be accompanying a cold front. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday may top out around 70 degrees.
The high and low temperatures and sky conditions through Tuesday are:
- Today: High 71, Low 49 (Sunny with increasing clouds)
- Friday: High 79, Low 58 (Sunny with increasing clouds)
- Saturday: High 79, Low 56 (30% chance of storms, decreasing to 20%)
- Sunday: High 70, Low 50 (30% chance of storms)
- Monday: High 70, Low 56 (30% chance of rain, then cloudy)
- Tuesday: High 80, Low 60 (Mostly cloudy)
