After slight rain chances over the weekend the sky is expected to remain clear and sunny the rest of the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the low-60s and lows in the high-30-to-low-40 range.
The Killeen area has received 4.41 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today the high temperature is expected to be quite a bit higher than the rest of the week, reaching 71 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 42 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 63 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 35 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could drop back to 51 degrees while the low temperature could hit 29 degrees.
The high temperature will only reach 62 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 38 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 40 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will reach 67 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 41 degrees.
