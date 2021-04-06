Temperatures may reach near 90 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the area dries out from early April showers.
Rainfall amounts in Killeen after midnight on Sunday ranged from 0.12 to 0.16 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Monday.
Area residents can expect mostly cloudy skies with decreasing clouds today and this evening.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has forecast mostly sunny skies this week, with a slight chance of rain Friday evening and Saturday.
Forecast highs and lows for the week are:
Today: High 83, low 65
Wednesday: High 89, low 59
Thursday: High 88, low 59
Friday: High 89, low 58
Saturday: High 83, low 59
