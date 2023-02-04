WEATHER Graphic

Following a week of cold weather, temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Hood area could get as high as around 70 degrees Monday, prior to a slight cool-off and potentially rain-soaked Tuesday and Wednesday.

“An upper-level system and associated cold front will approach the region by midweek bringing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said on its website Saturday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

