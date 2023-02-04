Following a week of cold weather, temperatures in the Killeen-Fort Hood area could get as high as around 70 degrees Monday, prior to a slight cool-off and potentially rain-soaked Tuesday and Wednesday.
“An upper-level system and associated cold front will approach the region by midweek bringing increased chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said on its website Saturday.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny. After expected highs near 70 on Sunday and Monday, rain chances for Tuesday have risen to 70%, while the forecast shows a 60% chance of rain Wednesday before decreasing and ultimately leaving the forecast.
Rain would be a welcome sight to the area as it attempts to play catch-up after a large deficit of precipitation in 2022. As it stands, Bell County is split between severe drought and moderate drought conditions, Coryell County is split between severe and extreme drought conditions, and Lampasas County is split between severe, moderate and extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year, La Nina conditions crippled Texas with much less-than-normal rainfall.
According to the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, La Nina conditions are expected to end during the next few months, below normal precipitation is still expected, which could worsen drought conditions.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake — one of the main reservoirs for south Killeen and Kempner — was 71.1% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org. That figure is slightly above where it was before freezing rainfall last week, but slightly below where it was a month ago.
Nearby Belton Lake — the reservoir for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Belton and Nolanville — was 65.1% full.
Since Jan. 1, 1.82 inches of rain have been recorded at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and 1.48 have been recorded at Skylark Field. The average amount of rain received for Killeen from Jan. 1 through Feb. 4 is 2.75 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
