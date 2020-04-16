Temperatures today in Killeen are expected to reach a high near 76 and a low around 60.
Juan Hernandez, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said for this time of year, “we are right where we should be.”
For the weekend though, the area might see some showers.
“There will be a low chance on Friday between 1 and 4 (p.m.),” Hernandez said. “There is a stronger chance on Saturday for some storms. Overall, the chance of severe weather is fairly low.”
On Friday, the high is expected to be 69. Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Saturday there will be a 30% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies with a high near 76. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
The weekend will close out with sunny skies Sunday with a high near 83. Sunday night will be a cool one with a low around 57.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 83 and a low around 62.
Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high near 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.